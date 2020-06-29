Nigeria records 490 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 24,567

Share the news













Nigeria on Sunday recorded 490 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 24,567.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle.

The NCDC said that the 490 new reported in 20 states.

The centre also reported seven deaths.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The centre said Lagos recorded 118 cases while Delta has 84 cases and Ebonyi recorded 68 new cases.

Others are FCT-56 Plateau-39 Edo-29 Katsina-21 Imo-13 Ondo-12 Adamawa-11 Osun-8 Ogun-8 Rivers-6 Kano-5 Enugu-3 Bauchi-3 Akwa Ibom-3 Kogi-1 Oyo-1 Bayelsa-1

The NCDC said that 130, 154 samples have been collected from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NAN reports that the NCDC said that Its testing strategy for COVID19 is through real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

As the National Public Health Institute, it said it remain committed to supporting every state in Nigeria in response to the ongoing COVID19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the health agency said that Face shield without a face mask is not effective against COVID-19.(NAN)

