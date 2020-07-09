Nigeria records 460 new cases of COVID-19

Share the news













The NCDC has confirmed 460 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. It also said the death toll from the pandemic in Nigeria now stands at 684.

NCDC announced the latest figures on it twitter handle Wednesday night.

The tweet reads: 460 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-150 Rivers-49 Oyo-43 Delta-38 FCT-26 Anambra-20 Kano-20 Plateau-18 Edo-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Osun-12 Kwara-10 Borno-8 Ogun-7 Kaduna-6 Imo-4 Bauchi-3 Gombe-3 Niger-2 Adamawa-1 30,249 confirmed 12,373 discharged 684 deaths

