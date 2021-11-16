Nigeria records 30 new COVID-19 cases, says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 30 additional COVID-19 infections, with Abia recording nine cases on Monday.

The NCDC said this in its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 30 additional cases reported on Monday, indicate an increase from the 20 cases reported the previous day.

According to the NCDC, till date, 213,177 cases have been confirmed, 205,770 cases have been discharged and 2,968 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Agency added that the 30 new cases were reported from eight states – Abia (9), Bauchi (7), Kaduna (4), Kano (4), Cross River (2), Rivers (2), Bayelsa (1) and Jigawa (1).

It noted that seven cases reported for Bauchi State were for Nov. 14 (1) and Nov. 15 (6).

The NCDC added that two states with zero cases reported were Edo, and Sokoto State.

It said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC added that the country had a total of 4,437 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country on Feb. 27, 2020.

