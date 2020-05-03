Nigeria records 220 cases of COVID-19, total infections now 2,388

Nigeria has recorded 220 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total infections to 2,388.According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, of the new infections, 62 are in Lagos, 52 from the FCT, 31 in Kaduna and 13 from Sokoto.

The NCDC also recorded 17 deaths, bringing the total number to 85.

The centre also said 10 new cases were recorded in Kebbi, nine-Yobe, six-Borno, five each in Edo and Bauchi, four each in Gombe, Enugu and Oyo, three-Zamfara , two each in Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano and Plateau.

According to NCDC, as at 11;55 pm on May 2, 2020 Nigeria has 1918 Active Cases of COVID-19 and 386 Treated and Discharge in the country.

The agency disclosed it has improved on its COVID- 19 microsite for Nigerians to easily access by logging on for the latest guides.

The guides included Advisory Guide for the Use of Face Masks; Guidelines for healthcare workers, ahead of the gradual easing of lockdown.

The NCDC said that across the country, their biomedical engineers were working round the clock to activate new laboratories.

The body said engineers also provide preventive and corrective maintenance services to keep laboratories, across the country, running to contain the spread of virus.

NCDC said that, despite the ease of the lockdown starting May 4, it is critical for those managing public spaces to adhere to these measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Provision of handwashing are advised in all facilities and hands sanitisers. No gathering of more than 20 people and Mandatory temperature checks,” the agency stated.

Similarly, religious activities in churches and mosques have been suspended and worshippers are advised to perform their prayers at home. (NAN)