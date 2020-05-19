Nigeria records 216 new COVID-19 cases, total now 6,175

Share the news













Nigeria has recorded 216 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 6,175.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Monday.

The centre said that nine patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the country, bringing the total number of fatalities to 191.

The health agency explained that most fatalities recorded from COVID-19 were cases with other underlying illnesses known as co-morbidities.

NCDC advised Nigerians to trust health authorities and take responsibility to control the outbreak.

“Call your state hotline if you notice known COVID19 symptoms,” the agency said.

NCDC said that the 216 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (74), Katsina (33), Oyo (19), Kano (17), Edo (13), Zamfara (10), Ogun (8), Borno (8), Gombe (8), Bauchi(7), Kwara (7), FCT (4), Kaduna (3), Enugu (3), Rivers (2).

The NCDC noted that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The health agency said that till date, 6,175 cases have been confirmed, 4,340 Active Cases, 1,644 cases have been discharged and 191 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, NCDC said respect, privacy and confidentiality were some of the values the agency maintain as a public health institute when responding to infectious disease outbreaks.

“We‘re grateful to our colleagues working hard in treatment centres across the country to manage COVID-19 patients to recovery,” the agency said.

NCDC said that as part of its efforts to reduce the risk of health workers’ infection, the agency continues to conduct Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) trainings in states across the country.

It noted that trainees would transfer these skills to other health workers in their facilities to ensure optimal IPC practices.

The health agency said that just because states are easing their restrictions does not mean COVID-19 is gone.

It said Nigerians need to keep moving forward not backwards, adding that the people should stay at home as much as possible and wear a face covering.

Also NCDC urged the people to maintain distance from others, wash hands regularly and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. (NAN)

