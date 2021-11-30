Nigeria records 21 new COVID-19 cases – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country recorded 21 new COVID-19 infections across five states of the federation on Monday.

The NCDC stated this in its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 21 additional cases reported on Monday indicate a decrease from the 110 cases reported the previous day.

According to the NCDC, the additional 21 cases bring the total of confirmed infections in the country to 214,113.

It said Lagos recorded 6, Cross River-5, Rivers-5 and Abia-3.

Meanwhile, Bauchi and Kaduna recorded one case each.

The NCDC noted that since the outbreak of the virus on Feb. 27, 2020, a total of 2,976 persons had lost their lives, while 207,292 recovered and were discharged.

The Nigerian public health institute said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency added that a total of 3,479,682 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...