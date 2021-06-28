Nigeria records 2 new COVID-19 infections- NCDC

NCDC Ihekweazu

 Nigeria reported two new  COVID-19 infections on , the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC disclosed this Monday.

The centre said that Nigeria has seen a sharp drop in infections and deaths since March.

The NCDC noted that the country was yet free from the virus, while many other African countries are currently at risk of a third wave of with the resurgence of infections.

The NCDC said  that the new were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency noted that Nigeria has now has 167,467 COVID-19 .

It added that no was recorded on , keeping the total fatality toll at 2,119.

The centre that 2,266,591 had been tested so far while 163,949 people recovered from the virus after successfully treatment.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency centre, activated at Level II, to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

