The NCDC has confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

The Centre for disease control announced the latest figures Wednesday on its Twitter handle.

Lagos an Kano once again were ahead of other States with 82 and 30 fresh cases respectively.

See the highlights below:

195 new cases of #COVID19;

82-Lagos

30-Kano

19-Zamfara

18-Sokoto

10-Borno

9-FCT

8-Oyo

5-Kebbi

5-Gombe

4-Ogun

3-Katsina

1-Kaduna

1-Adamawa

3145 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 534

Deaths: 103