Nigeria records 195 new COVID-19 cases, total number now 1,532

April 29, 2020 5:22 am by abujah.racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, confirmed 195 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) in the country.

This brings the total number of infections in Nigeria to 1,532.

The NCDC, in a tweet at about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, said that the 195 new infections recorded were , 80-Lagos, 38-Kano, 15-Ogun, 15-Bauchi, 11-Borno, 10-Gombe, 9-Sokoto, 5-Edo, 5-Jigawa, 2-Zamfara, and one each from Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT, and Nasarawa States.

According to the agency, Nigeria now has 1,233 Active Cases Recorded as of 11:50 p.m. on April 28, while 255 infected persons have been treated and discharged, with 44 deaths recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC Laboratory Strategic Group has set itself a target of testing two million people across Nigeria in the next three months.

It disclosed that the two million people would come to about 50,000 per state.

NCDC has fully set up expanded laboratory network for COVID-19 across the six geopolitical zones of the country, as 13 laboratories have been activated. (NAN)