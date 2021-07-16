Nigeria records 159 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Nigeria on Thursday 159 new cases of COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new infections indicate an increase from the 48 cases a day earlier.

The NCDC said that the 159 new cases were reported in seven and the FCT.

It said that Lagos  reported 119 cases while Akwa Ibom reported 19.

are Rivers (11), Ogun (five), Ekiti (two), FCT (), Delta (), and ().

With the latest , it said, Lagos state  has 60,757  confirmed cases, followed by  the FCT with 19,919, Kaduna (9,127), Plateau (9,068), Rivers (7,387), Oyo (6,898) and Edo (4,910).

are Ogun (4,713), Kano (4,006), Ondo (3,497), (3,158), Delta (2,654), (2,578), Enugu (2,482), Nasarawa (2,384), Gombe (2,114), Katsina (2,110), Ebonyi (2,039), Akwa Ibom (1,971) Anambra (1,909), and Abia (1,693).

Imo, the centre said has (1,661) cases, Bauchi (1,549), (1,366), Borno (1,344), Adamawa (1,134), Taraba (1,001), Niger (935), (906), Ekiti (893), (775), Jigawa (536), Yobe (478), Kebbi (450), Cross River (402), Zamfara (244), while Kogi  has five cases only.

The centre said that continued to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the agency revealed that Nigeria now has 169,074 confirmed cases.

The centre said that to date, 169,074 cases have been confirmed while 164,662 people have been discharged.

It added that Nigeria recorded 2,126 deaths in 36 and the FCT.

The NCDC said that 2.36 million tests have been carried out as of July 15.

The NCDC added that till date, 164,662 recoveries were recorded in the 36 and the FCT.

It added that the ’s active cases stood at 2,286. (NAN)

