Nigeria records 156 new infections of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 156 new cases of Coronavirus infections (COVID-19) in 10 states and the Federal Capital City (FCT, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

With the new infections the NCDC, on its verified website on Friday, put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 64,884.

According to the centre, 146 COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease have been discharged from isolation centres across the country in the past 24 hours.

It said one coronavirus-related death was recorded within the same period.

The NCDC stated that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in the country, led with 70 new infections, followed by the FCT with 22 and Kaduna State with 18.

Rivers had 15; Plateau, 11; Ogun, 10; Bauchi and Katsina had three each; Kano had two and Ekiti and Osun had one each.

The NCDC said of the 64,884 patients infected with the virus , 60,936 cases have been treated and discharged while 1,163 deaths have been recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 697, 544 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC said that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre at Level III to coordinate response activities across the federation. (NAN)