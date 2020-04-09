Nigeria records 14 new cases of #COVID19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says 14 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic, has been reported.

According to the centre through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Thursday evening, 13 of the cases were reported in Lagos while one was reported in Delta.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State,” it tweeted.

It said that with new reported, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19.

“As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.”