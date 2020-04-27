Nigeria records 1,337 as NCDC confirms 64 new cases

Nigeria’s total of coronavirus, COVID-19 reached 1,337 Monday night, with the confirmation of 64 new cases by the country’s Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The Centre, on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov stated that Lagos reported the highest with 34 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, which reported 15.

“64 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 34-Lagos, 15-FCT, 11-Borno, two -Taraba and two-Gombe

“As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

It added that 255 has been discharged and 40 recorded as total deaths.