Nigeria records 116 new COVID-19 cases in 6 states, FCT

Six states and the Federal Capital Territory have reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The public health agency disclosed this on its official website on Sunday morning.

The NCDC also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.

Imo recorded the highest number of new infections with 53 cases followed by Plateau-30, the FCT-10, Kano-9, Kaduna-8, Lagos-3 and Rivers-3.

The centre said the 116 new COVID-19 infections have brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 212,627.

However, 204,249 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged in the country, the agency said.

With three additional COVID-19 related deaths reported, the death toll from the virus stood at 2,905, NCDC said.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The public health agency said that the country currently has 5,497 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,340,313 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic brokeout in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Week 43, the number of new confirmed cases in the country increased to 1,501 from 1,162 reported in Week 42.

These were reported in 29 states and the FCT.

It also included a backlog of cases reported from Abia (4), Benue (49), Delta (508), Enugu (24), Imo (16) and Lagos (10), with the FCT (8).

The number of discharged cases in Week 43 in the country decreased to 866 from 5,236 in Week 42. These were reported in 20 states and the FCT. There were 12 deaths reported in the last one week.

Cumulatively, since the outbreak began in Week 9, 2020, there had been 211,961 cases and 2,894 deaths reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.4 per cent in the country.

However, the number of in-bound, international travellers tested was 4,631 of which 35 were positive compared to 25 (out of 2,894 tested) in Week 42.

While the number of out-bound international travellers tested was 5,694, of which 38 were positive compared to 65 (out of 4,541 tested) in Week 42. (NAN)

