Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Nigeria recorded one COVID-19 death on Sunday.

The country also recorded 110 new infections in 11 states and the FCT on the same day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated in its daily update on Monday that the 110 new cases recorded on Sunday indicated an increase of 52 cases over the 58 cases recorded on Saturday.

It stated that Imo ranked first on the new log with 27 cases, followed by a backlog of 23 cases reported in Katsina State on Nov. 27.

It added that Rivers recorded 20 cases; Ondo State recorded 11 cases, while Kaduna State recorded a backlog of nine cases on Nov. 27.

The FCT and Oyo State recorded six cases each, while Plateau recorded three cases.

Osun State recorded two cases, while the trio of Ekiti, Gombe and Zamfara states recorded one case each.

The NCDC also noted that Bauchi State recorded no new case on Sunday.

It stated that Kaduna State reported a backlog of three discharged cases for Nov. 27, while the total discharged cases now stand at 207,254 nationally.

Sunday’s new cases increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214,092, while active cases stand at 3,862.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll now stands at 2,976, it stated.

According to the NCDC, 3,479,682 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...