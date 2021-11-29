Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

 Nigeria recorded one COVID-19 death on Sunday.

The country also recorded 110 infections in 11 states and the on the same day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated in its daily update on Monday that the 110 cases recorded on Sunday indicated an increase of 52 cases over the 58 cases recorded on Saturday.

It stated that Imo ranked first on the log with 27 cases, followed by a backlog of 23 cases reported in Katsina State on Nov. 27.

It added that Rivers recorded 20 cases; Ondo State recorded 11 cases, while Kaduna State recorded a backlog of nine cases on Nov. 27.

The and Oyo State recorded six cases each, while Plateau recorded three cases.

Osun State recorded two cases, while the trio of Ekiti, Gombe and Zamfara states recorded one case each.

The NCDC also noted that Bauchi State recorded no case on Sunday.

It stated that Kaduna State reported a backlog of three discharged cases for Nov. 27, while the total discharged cases now stand 207,254 nationally.

Sunday’s cases increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214,092, while active cases stand 3,862.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll now stands 2,976, it stated.

According to the NCDC, 3,479,682 blood samples been tested since the began. (NAN)

