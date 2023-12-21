Nigeria recorded zero jail attack in 2023 – NCoS spokesperson

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it recorded zero jailbreak and attacks in all the 253 custodial centres across the country in 2023.

The Spokesman, Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Mr Abubakar Umar disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Umar said that the government had taken comprehensive measures to bolster the security of the facilities and effectively counteract any potential threats, whether originating from internal or external sources.

He said that Nigeria had been haunted by alarming occurrences of vicious jailbreaks and attacks in previous years adding that a lot of strategies were put place to avert the trends across the nation.

He recalled that the management had announced in January 20, that 2023 would be a tough year for perpetrators of jailbreaks across the country as massive personnel and technology for intelligence gathering were deployed to forestall jail attacks.

This, he said were both in terms of infrastructural development in the service for the year 2023 and security strategies to prevent what happened in the year 2022.

NAN reports that an incident occurred on July 5, 2022 involving the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram in which they successfully carried out an attack on Nigerian highly fortified custodial centre in Abuja.

By overpowering the vigilant security personnel, the group managed to infiltrate the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, resulting in a significant escape of 879 inmates in which more than half of them were later apprehended.

Umar said that the absence of jail attacks in Nigeria in 2023 was a testament to the robust security measures and the dedicated efforts of the security personnel which included various stakeholders.

He said that it reflected the commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment within custodial centers, ensuring the well-being of inmates and staff alike.

“This achievement should be celebrated as a significant milestone in upholding law and order in the country, “he said.

According to Umar, the fact that there were no jail attacks recorded in Nigeria in 2023 is truly remarkable.

“It speaks volumes about the effectiveness of the top-level security measures that have been diligently upheld in our custodial centers across the nation.

“Ensuring the safety and security of these facilities is of utmost importance, as it does not only protects the inmates, but also the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to maintain order and rehabilitation within the system.

“This accomplishment can be attributed to a combination of factors. It reflects the dedication and professionalism of the security personnel who diligently carry out their duties, implementing robust protocols and procedures to prevent any untoward incidents.

“Our commitment to upholding the highest standards of security is commendable and should be recognised, “he said.

Speaking further, Umar said that proper inmates rehabilitation and reintegration had also contributed to the peace enjoyed in all custodial centres in Nigeria.

He said that the care for inmates’ was a very huge tasks adding that the safety and peace of the custodial centres vis-a-vis were the public safety given to societies in the country.

He said “don’t forget that it is only in the absence of chaos that businesses strives.

“This year, we ensure that this inmates are kept in our Custodial centres without any problem, no riot, no agitation and the inmates are going about their normal businesses and that is what gives the society the safety they require.

“A secure and well-maintained custodial system not only upholds the rule of law but also provides an environment conducive to the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, “he said.

The NCoS spokesman acknowledged that the absence of jail attacks in 2023 also highlighted the importance of collaboration and intelligence sharing among law enforcement agencies.

Umar said that the coordinated efforts of various stakeholders, including the Nigerian Police Force, NCoS authorities, and other security agencies, have also played a pivotal role in maintaining the security of custodial centers.

“Their cooperation and vigilance have undoubtedly contributed to this positive outcome, “he said.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo

