Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Multilateralism at BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, OON, delivered a compelling statement today at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Speaking on “The Role of the Global South in Reinforcing Multilateralism,” the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s enduring commitment to a fairer, more inclusive global order.

Ambassador Tuggar began by expressing profound gratitude to Brazil for the warm invitation and to BRICS for granting Nigeria the status of Partner Country an affirmation of the bloc’s commitment to inclusive multilateralism.

“In a world facing complex challenges from climate change and technological disruption to global economic instability Nigeria stands with BRICS in calling for reforms that reflect today’s realities and empower the Global South,” Tuggar said.

He emphasized that BRICS offers a viable, collaborative alternative to outdated international structures, pointing to initiatives like the New Development Bank and discussions on a common payment system as signs of a more balanced global order in the making.

Reinforcing Nigeria’s alignment with the six priorities of Brazil’s 2025 BRICS Chairmanship, Tuggar stressed Nigeria’s readiness to contribute meaningfully in areas such as peace and security, sustainable development, health cooperation, and responsible governance of artificial intelligence.

He further underscored the importance of South-South Cooperation, describing the Global South as not merely a recipient of global policies but a driving force behind inclusive and sustainable solutions. “Nigeria brings a youthful population, a dynamic tech sector, and a strategic geographic position that make it a natural partner in advancing BRICS goals and strengthening intra-African trade under AfCFTA,” he noted.

In his closing, the Minister called for urgent reform of global governance institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, to reflect the aspirations and realities of the 21st century. “Nigeria is ready to help shape a new era of global cooperation one grounded in equity, solidarity, and mutual respect,” he affirmed.