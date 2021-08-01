Nigeria ready to partner with EU to improve COVID-19 vaccine supply – Envoy

Amb. Obinna Onowu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the European Union (EU) has pledged the country’s readiness to work closely with the union to improve supply of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to the country.

Onowu, who made the pledge when he presented his letter of credence to Ms Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Brussels, also spoke of Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with the EU to strengthen the health system in the country.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the Nigerian mission in Brussels.

The statement further disclosed that the Nigerian envoy pledged to strengthen the country’s bilateral and trade relations with the EU.

In the course of discussion with von der Leyen, the statement said, Onowu underscored Nigeria’s readiness to work with global partners to find sustainable solutions to the country’s health challenges.

The ambassador also stressed the need for collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges and improving bilateral trade between the two partners.

The Nigerian envoy also holds con-current accreditation to Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...