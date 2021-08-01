Nigeria ready to partner with EU to improve COVID-19 vaccine supply – Envoy

Amb. Obinna Onowu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the European Union (EU) pledged the country’s readiness to work closely with the union to supply of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the country.

Onowu, made the pledge when he presented his letter of credence to Ms Ursula von der Leyen, of the European Commission Brussels, also spoke of Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with the EU to strengthen the health system the country.

This is contained a statement Sunday by the Nigerian mission Brussels.

The statement further disclosed that the Nigerian envoy pledged to strengthen the country’s and trade relations with the EU.

the of  discussion with von der Leyen, the statement said, Onowu underscored Nigeria’s readiness to work with global partners to find sustainable solutions to the country’s health challenges.

The ambassador also stressed the need for collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges and improving trade between the two partners.

The Nigerian envoy also holds con-current accreditation to Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. (NAN)

