Nigeria Prisons Service decorates 5 new Controller of Prisons

The Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Zone F Command, Ibadan, on Thursday decorated five newly promoted Controller of Prisons with a charge to be guided by the ethics of the profession.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new officers were formerly on the rank of Deputy Controller of Prisons before rising to their present rank having spent close to 30 years in service.

Advising the promoted officers, the Assistant Controller-General (ACG) of Prisons in-charge of Zone F, Kasali Yusuf, urged them not to see their promotion as the result of their effortsnbut that of God.

“Your victory today is from God because many people have spent 12 years in a rank without being promoted, so always give thanks to God.

“The responsibility you are given now is a big task which means your conduct within and outside the prison must be guided and you must not be present where you are not supposed to be.

”God has honoured you with this rank today and you must honour yourself by being of good conduct,”he said.

The Assistant Controller-General of Prisons also urged them to be guided by the ethics of the profession at all times.

In his remarks,the Controller of Prisons, Osun Command, Oluwasemire Segun, urged the promoted officers to always mentor others.

One of the newly promoted controllers, Mr Mojeed Olaniran, gave glory to God and the management of the prisons service for the promotion.

Olaniran said he dreamt of a service where expectations of workers, inmates and the society would be met.

” We have enormous duty to the prison, government and the society because we are the pool where all arrests made by security agencies through the court end.

“We promise to be more dedicated in discharging our responsibility to the prisons, government and the society in general,” Olaniran said. (NAN)

