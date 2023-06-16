Nigeria positioned to harness Blue Economy potentials – BPSR Boss

By Bridget Ikyado

Mr Dasuki Arabi, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BSPR), says Nigeria, a coastal nation blessed with abundant maritime resources, is strategically positioned to harness the potentials of blue economy.

Arabi said this in Abuja during the June edition of the Bureau’s Lunch-Time Seminar Series, with the theme: “Banking on Blue Economy for Nigeria’s Economic Development”.

According to him, the concept of blue economy encompasses a holistic approach that balances economic growth, environmental sustainability and social inclusivity.

“Our coastline stretches over thousands of kilometers, providing access to diverse marine ecosystems, fisheries, aquaculture, shipping routes, offshore oil and gas reserves, renewable energy sources and untapped mineral resources.

“Leveraging these resources in a sustainable and inclusive manner is essential for the economic prosperity of our nation.

“By exploring innovative strategies and policies, we can maximise the economic benefits derived from our maritime resources while preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystems and uplifting the lives of our people,” he added.

He said that the seminar was an opportunity to learn about NIMASA’s efforts to foster sustainable fishing practices, enhance maritime security, promote marine tourism, develop port infrastructure, and support coastal communities.

Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in his lecture, stressed the need for Nigeria to explore innovative strategies and policies to maximise the economic benefits derived from its maritime resources.

“The blue economy, encompass the sustainable use of marine resources and the preservation of our marine environment.

“It holds significant promise for unlocking vast opportunities that lie beneath our nation.

“While we wait for a cohesive national policy to fully kick into gear, we must all, for starters, become ‘the ambassadors’ and advocates for the blue sea.

“We must intentionally work to banish blindness amongst Nigerians, we must make seaward and water-related activities more mainstream and attractive.

“The blue economy is every Nigerians economy – the Media, Civil Society and other non-State actors.

“All have a role to play in galvanising greater national awareness and participation,” Jamoh said. (NAN)

