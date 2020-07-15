‘Nigeria Police Force is not investigating Magu,’ IGP tells Lawyer

Share the news













Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed A. Adamu, mni has affirmed that the “Nigeria Police Force is not investigating” the suspended acting Chairman of EFCC.

The IGP’s position was conveyed in a letter addressed Tosin Ojaomo, Esq, Magu’s counsel.

According to the letter signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to IGP, dated 14th July 2020, the police boss also said Magu was therefore not being detained by the Police and that the request for his bail be directed to the Presidential Panel investigating the EFCC.

The reply to Magu’s lawyer sighted by Newsdiaryonline, titled: “Re: Application For Bail” reads in part: “The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client), and he is accordingly, not being detained by the Police but by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The Inspector General of Police therefore advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.

“I am to convey the assurances of the warmest regards of the Inspector General of Police, please.”

Meanwhile reports Wednesday evening said Magu has regained his freedom.

