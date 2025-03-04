Nigeria partners UK on building resilient National Cybersecurity Architecture

Plans are underway towards building a United Kingdom/Nigeria National Cybersecurity Architecture. The UK/Nigeria Inward Cyber Trade Mission is to be facilitated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA,Kashifu Inuwa CCIE at the meeting with some UK delegates on Monday in Abuja, said that President Bola Tinubu was committed to economic reforms and transformation, which digitisation could drive.

Inuwa noted that NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2.0, would enhance the digitisation of the country by ensuring digitally literate populace who were abreast with cybersecurity concerns.

He said the federal government was working towards embedding cybersecurity in every aspect of general activities, adding that 95 per cent of cyber breaches were as a result of human errors.

“We need to educate both the users and operators on cybersecurity, which is part of what we do and we have a target of achieving 95 percent digital literacy level now.

“We are looking at building the expertise and we are working on training our people on how to safeguard our digital space,” he said.

He added that they were conducting some research on emerging technologies like the Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, robotics and additive manufacturing.

The DG further explained that as emerging technologies evolved, there was need for cyber security to evolve.

“We need to evolve in the way we talk about cybersecurity and the way we secure the system we are building,” he said.

He added that in the past the use of AI never posed a threat but presently it required explanability to avoid misuse of the technology.

Inuwa also said that issues about cybersecurity was a global concern and addressing it would require strategic partnerships and working as a global ecosystem to gain cyber diplomacy.

He added that they were collaborating with other countries who would be working with local businesses to build security systems according to cyber landscape of Nigeria.

Mr Mark Smithson, Country Director, Department of Business and Trade (DBT), UK, in his response revealed that the relationship between Nigeria and the UK was valued at 7.5 billion Pounds and they were committed to continue strengthening it through building safe cyber spaces.

“The UK remains firmly committed to supporting Nigeria in tackling cyber security challenges and harnessing the opportunities of the digital age as global threads evolve.

“Our partnership is more crucial than ever in ensuring a safe and resilient cyberspace for businesses, governments and citizens alike.

“The UK is proud to bring world class expertise in cyber security to Nigeria, from cutting-edge technology, to capacity building initiatives because our strong track record in cyber resilience, threat intelligence and innovation presents valuable opportunity.

“We look forward to expanding our cooperation, sharing knowledge, deepening our bilateral trade and building a secure digital future together,” Smithson said.

Other speakers such as Dr Lawan Mohammed, Director, Cybersecurity NITDA and Mr Ross Gill took turns in explaining that Nigeria as a country would need expertise collaboration to build a strong cybersecurity infrastructure especially on the effective implementation of cybersecurity frameworks.

Other areas of expertise intervention, they mentioned were in building capacity of cybersecurity experts, which they said were about 8,300 and were insufficient to address cyber threats across the country.

Adding that the federal government would require expertise to develop threat intelligence, identify vulnerabilities, preserve Public Key Infrastructure, a resilient National Cybersecurity Architecture, among other areas.

They also recognised there were growing threats across the globe, saying that partnerships and sharing best practices could help build better defenses.