Nigeria on new growth trajectory – Shettima 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria is on a new growth trajectory, welcoming investments across different sectors.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria is on a new growth trajectory, welcoming investments across different sectors.

Shettima said this on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during an update meeting with some Ministers and Heads of agencies ahead of the forthcoming Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism.

According to Shettima, the growth trajectory is sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s bold, courageous leadership and well-thought-out policies.

He noted that, “in President Tinubu, Nigeria has a leader who has shown the dexterity and audacity of hope for a better tomorrow.”

Shettima expressed satisfaction with the firm grasp of the real issues by the ministers in the key sectors targeted for deliberations during the Dialogue.

He called on all the key actors on the Nigerian side to make adequate preparations for the dialogue slated for the later part of the year

The Vice President underscored the need for clarity, strategic coherence and a deep understanding of issues that will be tabled for discussion at the meeting

” I want to urge all Ministers involved in this Nigeria-Brazil strategic dialogue to take charge of the initiative of the discussions so that we can take it to the next level.

“Drive the process, engage with different strategic groups to give you weekly updates to prepare us for the visit of the Brazilian Vice President and his delegation.

“The most important thing at this moment is for us to actualise the dreams of our nation’s development.

” We have the resources and institutional knowledge to make this work for our country” he said

On the similarities between Nigeria and Brazil, Shettima stressed the need to leverage the huge opportunities inherent in the partnership between both countries.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the dialogue presents a renewed opportunity for Nigeria to revitalise the nation’s agricultural sector to attain food sovereign goals of the administration.

“On behalf of the agriculture sector, it is time for us to walk the talk. It is a good day for Nigeria because agriculture will play a major role in the partnership.

” We have an opportunity to catch up with the rest of the world and be on our way to food sovereignty,” the Minister said.

Also, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa spoke on the cultural significance of the partnership.

” There is a huge population of Nigeria descent in Brazil who have a lot of interest in Nigeria.

“What we have done in the Ministry is to engage Brazil actively in working together. Already, we have an MoU, but we want to expand that beyond cultural diplomacy.

” Brazilians have a lot of interest in tapping into our creative industry,” she added.

The Minister hinted on plans to rebuild the Nigerian House in Brazil as well as host an annual Orisha Festival, soon.

On defence cooperation, Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, said all is set for the signing of a defence agreement with Brazil.

” We are also engaging with them on defence industry development to start production centres in Nigeria.”

Also, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, highlighted healthcare opportunities that dialogue presents to Nigeria.

” Brazil is able to produce almost everything they need, including pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

” We are keen on turning things around and with the efforts of President Bola Tinubu, we are unlocking the healthcare value chain.

” Manufacturing vaccines, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals is on the agenda, but it’s a very long journey and we are determined to walk through it,” he said. (NAN)