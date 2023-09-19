Nigeria now ready for business, says Tinubu

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria is now more ready to take its rightful place in the global business environment.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The president stated this when he played host to a delegation consisting of the global leadership of an oil and gas transnational giant, ExxonMobil, in New York.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria is no longer settling for crumbs and leftovers on the investment agenda of the world’s most prolific energy conglomerates.

Tinubu said that following an illustrious private sector career as a professional accountant in the oil and gas industry, he has proven his capacity to take difficult decisions as President.

He added that he was best prepared to solve problems and crush all bottlenecks standing in the way of new and large-scale capital flowing into Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people.

‘’We know the industry. We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem,” the President said.

ExxonMobil President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, assured Tinubu of his new and personal commitment to the country.

He added that he was well placed to reciprocate the President’s efforts with new investment as he pledged new production of nearly 40,000bpd in its Nigerian operations in phase one of a new investment push.

“What you told us was that your team would collaborate with us, and that has proven true. We have made significant progress since we last met.

‘’We are growing our production, and we are working hard on expanding in the deep water production. We appreciate your efforts, and we will respond in kind,’’ the ExxonMobil President stated.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

