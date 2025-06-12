 Nigeria not sliding into one-party state -Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not driving Nigeria into a one party state as being speculated, following the gale of defections into APC nationwide.

By Kingsley Okoye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu said this while addressing the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I commend your invaluable role in lawmaking, oversight, and constituency representation, at this point, I plead for your indulgence so that I may put a terrible rumour to bed.

“To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise, while your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error.”

According to the President, at no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria.

” I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC. Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship even without a life jacket.

” Look at my political history. I would be the last person to advocate such a scheme. In 2003, when the then-governing party tried to sweep the nation clean of political opposition through plot and manipulation, I was the last of the progressive governors standing in my region.

“In all their numbers and false grandeur, they boasted of ruling, not

governing Nigeria for the next half century or more,where are they now?.

“Yet, I stood alone, my allies had been induced into defeat, my adversaries held all the cards that mortal man could carry. Even with all of that, they could not control our national destiny because fate is written from above.”

Tinubu said a greater power did not want Nigeria to become a one-party state back then, assuring that Nigeria would not become such a state now.

He said the failed effort to create a one-party state placed progressive political forces on a trajectory to form the APC.

“It put me on the trajectory which had brought me before you today. I dare not do such a favour to any political adversary by repeating the same mistake of political overreach.”

He, however, noted that it would be guilty of political malpractice, if the APC closed the door on those from

other parties, who now sought to join it.

” I sincerely welcome our

party’s newest members from Delta and Akwa Ibom, led by Governors

Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno and other members of this national assembly.”

The President noted that political parties fearful of members leaving might be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that did not exist.

” Try your best to put your house in order, I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.”

Tinubu said Nigerians must accept the diversity and number of political

parties and embrace the diversity of its population.

“Our efforts must never be to eliminate political competition but to make the competition salutary to the national well-being by working across the political

aisle whenever possible.

” One area in which democracy calls us to work together, whether in the legislative or executive arm, whether in this or other political parties, is that of economic and social development,” he added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)