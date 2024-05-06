Nigeria ‘not considering any foreign military base’ – FG

The Federal Government has said Nigeria is not considering any foreign military base.This assertion was made in a statement..

By Danlami Nmodu

The Federal Government has said Nigeria is not considering any foreign military base.This assertion was made in a statement Monday signed by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The Minister who described insinuations about looming military bases in Nigeris as “false alarms”, categorically said, “We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria”.

Titled: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NOT CONSIDERING ANY FOREIGN MILITARY BASE, Idris’ statement reads: “The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country.

“We urge the general public to totally disregard this falsehood.”

He revealed that, “The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country. We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria.

According to the Minister of Information, “The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges, and the President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

NEWSDIARYONLINE reports that some prominent Nigerians recently wrote an open letter to President Bola Tinubu outlining the dangers of relocation United States and France military bases from Niger Republic and other countries to Nigeria among others.