Nigeria-Niger row: Senate opts for diplomatic solution

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has mandated its committees on National Security & Intelligence and Foreign Affairs to investigate within 4 weeks allegations by Niger’s Head of State Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani against Nigeria’s sovereignty.

This was with the aim to use diplomatic and security measures to restore and strengthen the historical ties between Nigeria and Niger Republic over the years.

The Senate decision was sequel to a motion on “Urgent Need to investigate allegations against Nigeria’s sovereignty by the Head of State of Niger Republic, Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, regarding a purported collusion with France to destabilize his country”, sponsored by Senstor Umar, Shehu Buba (Bauchi South).

The Senate noted with deep concern the serious and unfounded allegations made by the Head of State of Niger Republic, Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, accusing Nigeria of colluding with France to destabilize Niger through a new militia group called Lakuratwa, allegedly operating in Nigeria’s Northwest region

The Nigerien leader also also alleged plans to establish a base for Lakurawa in a forest near Gaba, Sokoto State, with operational reach extending to Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States claiming that foreign military bases in Nigeria are being used to target Niger’s oil pipelines and create security threats.

Senator Buba noted that Nigeria and Niger Republic have shared “a long-standing, cordial, and mutually beneficial relationship spanning centuries, marked by cooperation in security, trade, and cultural ties”.

He recalled that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Niger were strained following the coup d’état of 26th July 2023, which disrupted constitutional order in Niger.

According to him, Nigeria as the head of ECOWAS, insisted on the restoration of constitutional democracy, adding that the situation had been gradually normalizing before these latest unfounded accusations by the Head of State of Niger on 26th December 2024.

In an attempt to legitimise these allegations, the Nigerien military junta wrongfully implicated certain Nigerian officials, “including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, who have been working tirelessly to ensure regional peace and stability, in line with Nigeria’s national security strategy”

“Also notes that upon learning of these allegations, the National Security Adviser swiftly and unequivocally dismissed them as baseless by clarifying that Nigeria has never allowed a foreign military base on its soil, having previously rejected such requests from both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ribadu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its neighbors, including Chad, Benin, and Cameroon, and emphasized the need to focus on common enemies-terrorist groups-rather than engaging in unnecessary hostilities.

The Senate was concerned that despite established diplomatic channels for addressing grievances, the Nigerien Head of State chose to make unfounded public accusations, thereby tarnishing Nigeria’s international image and undermining its sovereignty without presenting any credible evidence.

Since the National Assembly has constitutional oversight over international treaties, as provided under Section 12 of the Constitution, the 10th Senate, will be aware if there is any treaty or agreement regarding the establishment of the “alleged foreign military base or the Lakurawa militia”.

The upper chamber notef that any attempt, whether deliberate or otherwise to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and international standing must be condemned, particularly when such claims lack substantive proofs.

The motion underscored the Senate’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty, preserving its international reputation, and fostering peaceful and cooperative relations with neighboring countries.

The Senate also resolved to investigate “the purported allegations” made by the Head of State of Niger Republic and make appropriate recommendations to it.

“Conduct a fact-finding visit to the areas mentioned in the allegations, particularly in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States, to verify the presence or absence of the purported Lakurawa bases”.