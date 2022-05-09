Nigeria needs right leadership to address complex problems– Ayim

Former Senate President, Sen. Ayim Pius Ayim has described Nigeria’s problems as being very complex that required the right leadership to tackle.

Ayim spoke on Monday while addressing delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Party’s Secretariat in Kaduna.

“Today in Nigeria, many people will come out and single out insecurity, others will single out economy, but I can tell you that our problems are complex and one leading to another.

“If you ask me, the challenge before us now is to get the right leadership which knows the problems and how to fix the problems,” Ayim explained.

He recalled that he had been in the corridor of government for the last 33 years.

“I have been around government and presidency; I have served as a senator; I have served as the president of the senate.

”At the most crisis-ridden period of that senate when I came, I reunited everybody and the crisis came down,” he said.

Ayim further stated that Nigeria required a leader like him to emerge by consensus with a view to addressing the challenges of every group or section of this country for peace to reign.

“It is my duty, my commitment and pledge that if you give me the chance, we will together, work to make Nigeria what we want it to become.

“The foundation of our nation can only be strengthened by a nation-builder, and the process has begun of choosing a person who will lead Nigeria to prosperity and security,” Ayim said.

In his goodwill message, Sen. Ahmad Makarfi described Sen. Ayim as one of the finest candidates of the party, and wished him success ahead of the party primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Anyim served as the Senate President from 2000 to 2003, as well as Secretary to Government of the Federation, from 2011 to 2015.(NAN)

