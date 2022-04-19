Nigeria needs “problem solver” as president, not consensus candidate – Peter Obi

The incumbent governor-elect of Anambra State Peter Obi speaks on the result of gobernatorial election held in the state yesterday, on February 7, 2010. The Anambra State gubernatorial election which is a prelude to next year’s general elections was marred by irregularities in voter’s register and low turn out of voters. Obi overwhelmingly won the vote with 97,843 votes, ahead of closest rival Chris Ngige, from the Action Congress opposition party, who took 60,240. AFP PHOTO PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Nigerians should stop looking for consensus candidate and look for “problem solvers’’ as presidential materials for 2023.

Mr Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential aspirant made the declaration at Abakaliki on Tuesday, while addressing newsmen during his consultation with PDP faithful in Ebonyi.

“Nigerians want a person who will start solving the myriad of problems facing the country.

“They want someone who will secure lives and property; make the country productive; pull the citizens out of poverty, among other capabilities.

“This is not an issue of delegates because those with large numbers of delegates are still affected by the nation’s problems,’’ he said.

Obi was running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on the platform of the PDP at the 2019 presidential election. Abubakar has also indicated interest to run in the 2023 race,

Obi stressed that the sentiment of consensus candidate should not be brought to the front burner at this time in the nation’s political history.

He said the geo-political zone of a candidate should not also amount to much as “what Nigeria needs is to salvage the country.

“It is important to consider where people come from in a diverse country such as ours for equity’s sake.

“The country, however, needs someone now who will start creating wealth to make the economy viable.

“I can fix this country having a record of being a trader, of operating in the corporate world, and being a governor among other antecedents,’’ he said.

Obi clarified issues concerning his earlier support for fellow aspirant, Alhaji Abubakar, whom he described as a unifier.

“The PDP has credible aspirants who can lead the country and solve its problems,’’ Obi stressed. (NAN)

