Nigeria needs New Constitution, says Primate Ndukuba

The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria,Rev Henry Ndukuba declared in Nnewi: ” We need a new constitution that would reinforce true federalism, granting states more powers to address local challenges and drive development initiatives “

Delivering his opening address at the just concluded 14th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion at St Mark’s Anglican Church Nnewichi Primate Ndukuba said : ” To address the pressing issues and lay a solid foundation for a stronger future, Nigeria must embark on the arduous but essential task of crafting a new Constitution that reflects the aspirations and values of all people and culture”.

He buttressed this conviction by saying: ” One is convinced that what we need is a totally new Constitution made by a Sovereign Representation of the Ethnic Nationalities of this country”.

He stressed further that this new Constitution must “reflect the Nation’s identity and diversity and be a unifying force that recognizes and protect our diversity “.

He noted that Nigeria, “is a diverse and dynamic nation, has seen significant progress over the years, but it also faces numerous challenges stressing that: ” the current constitution has limitations that hinder the nation’s growth and stability “.

He concluded that what Nigeria needed now”is a new Constitution as the foundation for a stronger future “.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

