Nigeria needs globally recognised President in Atiku – Diaspora Group

By Adeleye Adeyemi

Chief Franklin Ekechukwu, US-based Founder of Atiku Diaspora Support Group, says Nigeria needs a globally recognised President who is also versatile and experienced in business and executive positions.

Ekechukwu, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos entitled, “Last Appeal and Submission Before the 2023 Presidential Election’’, said such person was found in the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said that Nigeria had all the intrinsic economic qualities to become one of the great nations of the world.

According to him, a very good leader, such as Abubakar, will bring out the best in Nigerians and the country at large.

Ekechukwu said: “This is very critical since Nigeria as a country needs to sell itself once again to the world.

“It is only Atiku Abubakar who can command the respect of the world leaders, investors and leaders of industry that can emerge at this critical time.

“Fellow Nigerians, I appeal to your conscience, for the love of our country, the future of your children and the next generation, that come 2023, let Nigeria begin anew as a country and as a people by electing that leader who has the qualities to jump start our country on day one.

“As we approach the most important date in 2023, knowing that this election is the most important election in our lifetime, it is critical I make my case for the love of our country.”

He urged Nigerians to elect Abubakar for the sake and future of our country.

“I submit that Nigeria has the potential to be one of the greatest countries in the world, but as of today we are living in mediocrity based on our choices.

“I know we have been hearing these words for most of our lives, the truth is, and it is a fact,’’ he added.

Ekechukwu noted that the country needed to seriously evaluate the qualities of candidates contesting for president by removing sentiments and most especially feeling of belonging and entitlement.

He said: “Nigeria needs a President who is accepted by every tribe, one who is accepted and respected by every leader of all tribes in Nigeria, that could unify the country in no time and bring all stakeholders to the table to negotiate in unison.

“It is more critical at this time for Nigerians to look at the country with the same prism, same lens and work out all the irks that is killing the country without negotiating for one particular sect.

“We must collectively understand that as a country we are in together, one destiny for all,’’ he said.

According to Ekechukwu, Nigeria needs a President who can identify with the people.

“ Nigeria needs a president who has gone through different phases of life and can ‘identify the suffering of the poor, the middle class, the rich and the stupidly rich’.

“Yes, the rich and stupidly rich have their own problems too, it might not be the same with the poor and middle class.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar can identify with all Nigerians because he has gone through all the stages of life that all Nigerians regardless of their status have been to.

“His life experience expands from being an orphan as a child to being rich.

“I am sure, as an orphan, His Excellency knows how it feels to go to sleep hungry as most Nigerians are going through today. This point alone should win your vote, ‘ he said.

He said that those who aspired to be President of Nigeria should understand the customary or traditional system in the country.

“Apart from Nigeria being under the presidential system of government, it is also important to understand the traditional method of governance applicable in the country.

“We have Kings, Emirs, Obas, Igwes and other titled traditional rulers in the country,” he added. (NAN)