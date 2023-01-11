Nigeria needs committed, visionary leaders to emerge in 2023 elections- Group

By Akeem Abas

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria needs committed and visionary leadership to put the country on the right track.

This is contained in a communique issued on Tuesday night at a public lecture in Ibadan, organised by a group known as “Friends of Yemi Farounbi Platform”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden public lecture entitled: “The Economy and 2023 Elections” was held in honour of the former Nigerian Ambassador to Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi.

NAN reports that the lecture was chaired by Chief Bisi Adesola, the former General Manager, Broadcasting Service of Oyo State (BCOS).

Reading the communique, Ayo Olukanni, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Australia, urged Nigerians to pay attention to political process and the importance of high quality representation in the process of leadership recruitment.

“There is need to draw attention to the nexus between election and economy. If you don’t get your politics right, you will not get anything right in terms of economy.

“Attention must be paid to the issues of virtue, transparency and fight against corruption. There must be committed leadership. Participants in the process must have a vision.

“They must not just be accidental leaders.

We must pay attention to the whole question, especially the forthcoming general elections, which represents another opportunity for Nigeria to get it right,” the communique stated.

The group agreed that there must be transparency as far as election was concerned, saying “there is hope for Nigeria, if only Nigerians can get it right”.

It said that attention must be paid to the question of the issue of federation under which respective states could control their resources.

According to the communique, it is one of the issues that are agitating the minds of Nigerians.

“The population of Nigeria should be turned to an asset, not liability,” it said.

The communique urged journalists to scale up and serve as watchdog of the society and set proper agenda on what should be done in Nigeria.

It said that the 2023 general elections would present a fresh opportuny for Nigeria to get it right for a brighter future.

The group said that such was, irespective of the socioeconomic, as well as political challenges militating against the corporate existence of Nigeria and its progress.

Farounbi, the honouree had said that it was possible to have a better future in Nigeria.

“It is possible to have a better future in Nigeria, not by reveling in nostalgic feelings or by identification with the dresses, glasses, caps of yesterday men.

“We can only predict the future by inventing,” the communique reads in parts.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Oloye Lekan Alabi, a veteran journalist; Mr Banji Ogundele, the State Chairman League of Veteran Journalists; Mr Ayo Akinyemi; Mr Yanju Adegbite and Mr Ademola Babalola, the Chairman of NUJ in Oyo State. (NAN)