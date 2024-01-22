Monday, January 22, 2024
Nigeria needs 500,000 data specialists, saya NDPC

By Favour Lashem
Nigeria currently needs more 500,000 data protection officers, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), says.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, the NDPC’s National Commissioner, disclosed this to  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had on Jan. 8, sent letters to the Heads of Polytechnics and Mono-technics, directing for the unbundling of HND Computer Science course into four specialised areas.

The areas included Artificial Intelligence, Networking and Cloud Computing, Software and  Web Development, as well as Cyber security and  Data Protection.

“I am glad that this is coming at this time because it is like giving credence to what we are doing and identifying the areas we need to focus on.

“There is a deficit of manpower in these areas and in an area like the Data protection, we need  minimum of 500,000 Data protection officers.

“The certified ones in the country are not more than 10,000 hence the dire need for experts in the area to bridge skills gap,’’ he said.

Olatunji said that the commission was  working to set up a body whereby trainers could come together and identify special institutions, universities, polytechnics to train data protection officers.

He also said that the five strategic pillars of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, including innovation, entrepreneurship and capital, had AI development as its major component.

Olatunji, however, said there was the need to consider existing curriculums to reflect the change, in line with best practices for global competitiveness.

According to him, this is an added advantage to the commission and it will be happy to work with NBTE to achieve results. (NAN)

