Nigeria Navy Partners Pakistani counterpart On Workup Skill Acquisition Training

By Akinwale Obafemi

The Nigeria Navy in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy has began a Workup Skill Acquisition Training workshop for Officers of the Naval Doctrine Command.

The four-day intensive training programme is a result of discussion between the Nigeria Navy and the Pakistan Navy during the Exercise AMAN- 23 in Karachi, in which the Nigeria Navy requested the assistance of its Pakistani counterpart to train its personnel in building the foundation for doctrine and policy development, as well as honing the skills In conducting Workups for Ships.

At the Opening Ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the Naval Dockyard Limited in Victoria Island, Lagos, Monday, Rear Admiral HD Zakaria, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command in his opening remarks applauded the Pakistan Navy for keeping to their words and coming to impart knowledge on Nigeria Navy Officers as regards Workups on Ships.

He said that the essence of the Training for the Nigeria Navy Personnels is to ensure that they are up to the task and responsibilities they are saddled with as regards ensuring worthiness and combat effectiveness of their surface, subsurface, air assets and also Special Operation Forces and Marines.

Speaking further, he stressed that this is the maiden edition of Workups Skill Acquisition Training for its Personnel, and a step in the right direction to equip the Naval Doctrine Command with necessary Operational Workup Skills by the experienced Pakistan Navy as Facilitators to enable the Command improves in its responsibilities.

“The Command will be tapestry of promoting effective operational sea training, various facets of safety and survival techniques, survival at sea and basic life support for individual personnel and ship crew.

“The dynamic leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, has made this Workup Skills Acquisition Training a reality, and also for providing the necessary resources for this training”, he concluded.

In a goodwill message by Real Admiral Nwantu, the FOC Command, Flag Training, he appreciated the Pakistani Delegation for coming at a crucial time that the Nigeria Navy is in dire need of knowledge as regards new innovations and also to be at par with its contemporaries.

He urged participants to maximize the opportunity for the betterment of the Nigeria Navy.

The Pakistan Navy delegation is led by Commodore Zakr, alongside Shuaib and Farzaun, who are the Facilitators for the Workshop.

