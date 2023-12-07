Nigeria Navy Gives Back To Society, Holds Free Medical Rhapsody For Lagos Island Community

The Free Medical Outreach was held at the Lagos Island East Local Government Secretariat Annex, in which residents of the Community including the Sura Market Traders trooped in their hundreds to enjoy the largesse of the Nigeria Navy.

By Akinwale Obafemi

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, and to foster a Civil-Military Relationship, the Naval Doctrine Command, Lagos, held its annual Free Medical Rhapsody for the Lagos Island East Local Government Community.

The Free Medical Outreach was held at the Lagos Island East Local Government Secretariat Annex, in which residents of the Community including the Sura Market Traders trooped in their hundreds to enjoy the largesse of the Nigeria Navy.

The features of the Free Medical Rhapsody included; Vital Signs, Test for Malaria and Typhoid, Blood Sugar Check, Eye Examination, Free Mosquito Nets, Multivitamins For Children and Sanitary Pads.

At the Opening Ceremony of the event, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Doctrine Command, Real Admiral HD Zakaria who was represented by Commodore U.U. Faruk said the Free Medical Rhapsody is an annual programme of the Naval Doctrine Command to cater for the need of the people and to show love to the people that the Nigeria Navy cares about them.

He added that it is also a way of narrowing the gap with the people in its Civil Military Relationship, stressing that the Nigeria Navy deemed it necessary to be homely with the people.

Speaking further, he said that the Medical Rhapsody for 2023 is in accordance with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral E.I Ogalla of 06/2023 for the creation of Civil-Military Relationship with its communities.

“This initiative started in 2006, and since then, we haven’t looked back, as we saw a need to reach out to the people and build a friendly Civil-Military Relationship”.

Lauding the initiative, the Chairman of the Lagos Island East Local Government, Dr. Muyibi Alade Folawiyo represented by the Chief Medical Officer of the Council, Dr. Onose Adeleye, said the initiative is laudable and remarkable which the Council appreciates, stressing that the CSR of the Nigeria Navy was apt as the Government cannot do it alone, as it needs agencies and organizations to partner with it in the health sector and other aspect.

“We were really delighted with the Naval Doctrine Command for this initiative, when they told us about it, we grabbed it with both hands as it is not ignorable. Healthcare is germane as we all know that health is wealth, we will want other organizations and agencies to partner with us on healthcare and other aspect. Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more”, Adeleye stated.

81-Year Old Chief Mogaji Adio Fatai, a beneficiary of the Free Medical Rhapsody applauded the Nigeria Navy for coming to their community at a time when Medical Care is expensive and doing it for free is commendable and highly appreciated.

He appealed to the Nigeria Navy to make sure that such Free Medical Care should be done from time to time, as it is highly helpful to the people of the community.

In the same vein, 60-Year Old Dorcas Olabisi Balogun, said Health is Wealth and for the Nigeria Navy to have deemed it fit to put smiles to the face of the people in the community speaks volume.

“Am really appreciative as this is coming at a time where getting good healthcare in the country is a big issue, with the prices of drugs skyrocketing, it is really hard for people with different ailment purchasing drugs is an Herculean task, and with what I can been displayed here as regards drugs, the effort of the Nigeria Navy is wonderful and appreciated”, she concluded.

