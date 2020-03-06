Nigeria names delegation as ECOWAS Parliament inaugurates 5th Legislature

Nigeria has released a list of 35 delegates that will represent the country at the ECOWAS Parliament.

The release of the list is coming as the inaugural session of the 5th Legislature of the sub-regional parliament holds in Niamey, Niger Republic,

A list of delegates from the 15 member states obtained by our correspondent, showed that majority of the former Nigerian representatives would not be present in the new legislature.

Top on the list of the Nigerian representatives are Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Sen. Obinna Ogba, and Sen. Biodun Olujimi.

Others are Hon.  Umeoji Michael, Hon. Saleh Gabriel Zock, Hon. Isah Murtala, Hon.  Ibrahim Auyo, Hon. Abdullahi Umar Kamba, Hon. Haruna Mshelia, and Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu.

NAN reports that at the 25th session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government which held in Dakar, Senegal on Dec. 21 and 22, 2001, it was decided that Abuja should be the headquarters of the parliament.

The Protocol provided for 120 seats in parliament, with each of the then 16 member states being guaranteed a minimum of five seats and the remaining 40 seats allocated on the basis of population.

After the state of Mauritania announced that it would pull out of ECOWAS in 1999, the parliamentary seats were reduced to 115.

Consequently, Nigeria has 35 seats, Ghana 8 seats, Cote d’Ivoire 7 seats, while Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger Republic, and Senegal have 6 seats each.

The others – Benin Republic, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo have 5 seats each.

See Full List of Nigerian Representatives:

S/N    TITLE         NAME

  1. Sen. Ajayi Boroffice
  2. Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha
  3. Sen. Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u
  4. Sen. Tolu Odebiyi
  5. Sen. Ibrahim Gobir
  6. Sen. Smart Adeyemi
  7. Sen. Danladi Sankara
  8. Sen. Emmanuel Oke-Jev
  9. Sen. Obinna Ogba
  10. Sen. Lekan Mustapha
  11. Sen. Godiya Akwashiki
  12. Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi
  13. Sen. Sandy Onor
  14. Sen. Biodun Olujimi
  15. Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume
  16. Sen. Saidu Alkali
  17. Sen. Francis Alimikhena
  18. Hon. Ahmed Idris
  19. Hon. Umeoji Michael
  20. Hon. Saleh Gabriel Zock
  21. Hon. Oghene Egoh
  22. Hon. Nasir Gabasawa
  23. Hon. Isah Murtala
  24. Hon. Ibrahim Auyo
  25. Hon. Abdullahi Umar Kamba
  26. Hon. Haruna Mshelia
  27. Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikeazu
  28. Hon. Kolawole Taiwo
  29. Hon. Bamidele Salam
  30. Hon. Bashir Dawodu
  31. Hon. Haruna Maitala
  32. Hon. Abiante Dagomie
  33. Hon. Bayo Balogun
  34. Hon. Taiwo Adewale
  35. Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Silame

A new Speaker, Deputy Speakers and other members of the Bureau are expected to be sworn in at the opening session currently holding in Niamey.  (NAN)




