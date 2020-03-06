Nigeria names delegation as ECOWAS Parliament inaugurates 5th Legislature

Nigeria has released a list of 35 delegates that will represent the country at the ECOWAS Parliament.
The release of the list is coming as the inaugural session of the 5th Legislature of the sub-regional parliament holds in Niamey, Niger Republic,
A list of delegates from the 15 member states obtained by our correspondent, showed that majority of the former Nigerian representatives would not be present in the new legislature.
Top on the list of the Nigerian representatives are Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Sen. Obinna Ogba, and Sen. Biodun Olujimi.
Others are Hon. Umeoji Michael, Hon. Saleh Gabriel Zock, Hon. Isah Murtala, Hon. Ibrahim Auyo, Hon. Abdullahi Umar Kamba, Hon. Haruna Mshelia, and Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu.
NAN reports that at the 25th session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government which held in Dakar, Senegal on Dec. 21 and 22, 2001, it was decided that Abuja should be the headquarters of the parliament.
The Protocol provided for 120 seats in parliament, with each of the then 16 member states being guaranteed a minimum of five seats and the remaining 40 seats allocated on the basis of population.
After the state of Mauritania announced that it would pull out of ECOWAS in 1999, the parliamentary seats were reduced to 115.
Consequently, Nigeria has 35 seats, Ghana 8 seats, Cote d’Ivoire 7 seats, while Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger Republic, and Senegal have 6 seats each.
The others – Benin Republic, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo have 5 seats each.
See Full List of Nigerian Representatives:
S/N TITLE NAME
- Sen. Ajayi Boroffice
- Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha
- Sen. Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u
- Sen. Tolu Odebiyi
- Sen. Ibrahim Gobir
- Sen. Smart Adeyemi
- Sen. Danladi Sankara
- Sen. Emmanuel Oke-Jev
- Sen. Obinna Ogba
- Sen. Lekan Mustapha
- Sen. Godiya Akwashiki
- Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi
- Sen. Sandy Onor
- Sen. Biodun Olujimi
- Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume
- Sen. Saidu Alkali
- Sen. Francis Alimikhena
- Hon. Ahmed Idris
- Hon. Umeoji Michael
- Hon. Saleh Gabriel Zock
- Hon. Oghene Egoh
- Hon. Nasir Gabasawa
- Hon. Isah Murtala
- Hon. Ibrahim Auyo
- Hon. Abdullahi Umar Kamba
- Hon. Haruna Mshelia
- Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikeazu
- Hon. Kolawole Taiwo
- Hon. Bamidele Salam
- Hon. Bashir Dawodu
- Hon. Haruna Maitala
- Hon. Abiante Dagomie
- Hon. Bayo Balogun
- Hon. Taiwo Adewale
- Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Silame
A new Speaker, Deputy Speakers and other members of the Bureau are expected to be sworn in at the opening session currently holding in Niamey. (NAN)
