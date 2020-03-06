Nigeria names delegation as ECOWAS Parliament inaugurates 5th Legislature

Nigeria has released a list of 35 delegates that will represent the country at the ECOWAS Parliament.

The release of the list is coming as the inaugural session of the 5th Legislature of the sub-regional parliament holds in Niamey, Niger Republic,

A list of delegates from the 15 member states obtained by our correspondent, showed that majority of the former Nigerian representatives would not be present in the new legislature.

Top on the list of the Nigerian representatives are Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Sen. Obinna Ogba, and Sen. Biodun Olujimi.

Others are Hon. Umeoji Michael, Hon. Saleh Gabriel Zock, Hon. Isah Murtala, Hon. Ibrahim Auyo, Hon. Abdullahi Umar Kamba, Hon. Haruna Mshelia, and Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu.

NAN reports that at the 25th session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government which held in Dakar, Senegal on Dec. 21 and 22, 2001, it was decided that Abuja should be the headquarters of the parliament.

The Protocol provided for 120 seats in parliament, with each of the then 16 member states being guaranteed a minimum of five seats and the remaining 40 seats allocated on the basis of population.

After the state of Mauritania announced that it would pull out of ECOWAS in 1999, the parliamentary seats were reduced to 115.

Consequently, Nigeria has 35 seats, Ghana 8 seats, Cote d’Ivoire 7 seats, while Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger Republic, and Senegal have 6 seats each.

The others – Benin Republic, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo have 5 seats each.

See Full List of Nigerian Representatives:

S/N TITLE NAME

Sen. Ajayi Boroffice Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha Sen. Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u Sen. Tolu Odebiyi Sen. Ibrahim Gobir Sen. Smart Adeyemi Sen. Danladi Sankara Sen. Emmanuel Oke-Jev Sen. Obinna Ogba Sen. Lekan Mustapha Sen. Godiya Akwashiki Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi Sen. Sandy Onor Sen. Biodun Olujimi Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume Sen. Saidu Alkali Sen. Francis Alimikhena Hon. Ahmed Idris Hon. Umeoji Michael Hon. Saleh Gabriel Zock Hon. Oghene Egoh Hon. Nasir Gabasawa Hon. Isah Murtala Hon. Ibrahim Auyo Hon. Abdullahi Umar Kamba Hon. Haruna Mshelia Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikeazu Hon. Kolawole Taiwo Hon. Bamidele Salam Hon. Bashir Dawodu Hon. Haruna Maitala Hon. Abiante Dagomie Hon. Bayo Balogun Hon. Taiwo Adewale Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Silame

A new Speaker, Deputy Speakers and other members of the Bureau are expected to be sworn in at the opening session currently holding in Niamey. (NAN)