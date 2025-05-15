Nigeria must harness emerging technologies to drive socio-economic growth – NITDA 

By Stellamaris Ashinze and Funmilola Gboteku

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Thursday emphasised the need for Nigeria to leverage emerging technologies to drive socio-economic growth and development.

The Director-General, NITDA, Dr Kashifu Inuwa, said this in his keynote address at the 2025 IoT West Africa, Data Centre Cloud Expo, Power and Water Nigeria Annual Exhibition and Conference.

He spoke on the topic, “Bridging the Digital Divide – Advancing Africa’s Digital Economy with Emerging Technologies.”

Inuwa, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Cybersecurity Department, NITDA, Dr Ayodele Bakare, said that emerging technologies to leverage on for socio-economic growth included Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The director-general said that Nigeria had the opportunity to catch up and reform in the fourth Industrial Revolution, which was being driven by emerging technologies.

According to him, Nigeria’s large population and youthful demographic positions it well to lead in digital transformation.

“Nigeria, with a population exceeding 220 million, is positioned as a continental leader in digital transformation.

“We have missed out on the first, second, and third Industrial Revolution, but the fourth Industrial Revolution provides us with the opportunity to catch up and reform,’’ he said.

Inuwa highlighted some of the initiatives being implemented to promote digital literacy and skills development, including the three Tech Talents Programme and the National AI Strategy.

“We are building the infrastructure, the talents, and also the ecosystem to leverage IoT and AI to reach national and regional targets,” the expert said.

He noted that one of the issues that companies were having to maximise Artificial Intelligence was the poor quality of data.

“We need to have a national data strategy that provides governments and private sector with a framework for data management,” he said.

The NITDA boss outlined some steps the agency was taking to fully harness IoT and AI to include expanding digital literacy to rural and unserved areas, with a target of 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

He said that other steps included developing standards and ethical frameworks to ensure AI and IoT are used responsibly.

Inuwa highlighted provision of platforms for supported innovation, funding, and commercialisation of talents in emerging technologies, as well as fostering effective collaboration between governments, industry, academia, civil society, and international entities.

Inuwa, however, concluded that IoT and AI were not just technologies, but opportunities presented to us from the fourth industrial era.

“Let us ensure that as the world marches forward into a smart and intelligent future, Nigeria and Africa are not passengers but drivers,” he said.

In his address, the Managing Director, Vertex, Shitij Taneja, said that in a world increasingly powered by data, energy and AI-driven technology, Africa stood at a transformative crossroad.

Taneja said that Africa had the ecosystem and leaders to drive the change.

He said that the event aimed to ignite bold partnership, fuel critical infrastructure investment and empower a new era of digital sustainable and inclusive growth.

NAN reports that the conference which ended on May 15, started May 13. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)