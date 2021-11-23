The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Aminu Tambuwal has said that Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive.

Tambuwal stated this in his remark at a two-day PDP National Retreat with the theme: “It’s time to rescue Nigeria”, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tambuwal, who is also the governor of Sokoto State, added that Nigeria must also embrace technology to tackle insecurity, unemployment and other problems confronting the country.

“Nigeria must restructure its polity, economy, security and ways of doing things. It must embrace relative autonomy and decentralisation of power.

“This will unleash the energies of our people, especially, the young. It is time to allow Nigeria blossom. It is doable with all hands on deck.

“Secondly, we must embrace innovation and technology as a way of life. Technology will solve the youth unemployment time tomb.

“Technology will improve our agriculture, health, industralisation, education and indeed, it has implications and impacts on all facets of our lives.

“It is in this respect that we continue to condemn the twitter ban as a retrogressive action that should never have happened,” Tambuwal said.

He added that PDP remained the only credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and could not afford to fail Nigerians.

“We must keep hope alive. We can do it. Yes, we can, as Obama would say.

“The revitalized PDP shall be true to the words of our national anthem, ‘To build a nation where peace and justice shall reign’.”

Tambuwal added that the PDP was poised to write a new positive chapter for Nigeria.

According to him, the PDP has learnt its lessons and now ready for power in 2023 to provide hope for Nigeria.

“A rickety vehicle cannot take Nigeria to its destination as the nation with possibilities for greatness and progress.

“PDP is now once again a well-oiled, serviced vehicle that will midwife the Nigeria of our dreams.

“It is indeed time to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria,” Tambuwal said.

The governor, who described Nigeria’s problems as man-made, said resolving them require a focused, determined, knowledgeable and patriotic organisation of like minds to build the critical mass necessary for a great leap forward.

“Yes, it requires leadership, with vision and discipline.”

He listed some of the problems confronting the country to include unemployment, insecurity, low education, inflation, weak naira, corruption, nepotism, ethnic and religious bigotry.

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana in his presentation titled “An Over View of the PDP”, advised PDP leaders to work together as a team.

Gana also urged PDP leaders to be dedicated to good governance, respect each other and show the willingness to serve the people.

“It is very tough process of translating visions into reality, leaders must have a clear sense of priorities.

“Indeed, effective leadership has a lot to do with the wisdom of selecting a set of priorities. You cannot do everything at once.

“You must therefore seek the wisdom to decide the order of priorities. Wisdom is therefore a great asset for good leaders,” Gana said.

Others at the event included former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Also present were former Cross River governor, Liyel Imoke and Chairman, PDP Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi among others.(NAN)

