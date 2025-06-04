‎Nigeria Moving Steadily Towards Self-Reliance in Military Hardware Production – Badaru‎‎‎‎

‎



‎The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has concluded a two-day working visit to key military institutions in Kaduna State, including the Nigerian Defence Academy, Nigerian Army Command Engineering Depot (CED), Buffalo Engineering Technical Services Limited (BETSL), and the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

‎Accompanied by senior military officials, including Major General M.L.D. Saraso, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division; Major General A.K. Ibrahim, Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy; and Air Vice Marshal Sani Labaran Rabe, Commandant of AFIT, the Minister engaged with personnel and observed the advancements in military training and production.

‎In his remarks to journalists following the visits, the Minister emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to transitioning from foreign military procurement to local production of combat vehicles, arms, ammunition, and other military equipment. This transition marks a significant step toward self-reliance, enhancing national security.

‎“The ongoing efforts in training, local production, and refurbishment of military assets are commendable,” the Minister stated. “During my inspections, I witnessed the impressive capabilities in repairing and refurbishing damaged Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, tanks, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs). New combat platforms, including Buffalo APCs, MRAPs, bulletproof glass, spare parts, and surveillance UAVs, are being developed in our workshops. Some of these assets are already being redeployed to operational theaters.”

‎He praised the Armed Forces for their innovative initiatives and highlighted the essential role of Training, Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) in achieving operational excellence. He called for continued collaboration between military institutions and increased investment in military RDI to enhance efficiency and reduce dependence on imported hardware.

‎Badaru also noted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s defense capabilities, referencing the recent signing of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill into law. This legislation aims to facilitate the local production, repair, refurbishment, and supply of military hardware and ordnance for the armed forces and other security agencies.

‎He stressed the importance of ongoing support for institutions such as the Nigerian Defence Academy, AFIT, CED, and BETSL to ensure the development of skilled, competent, and dedicated military personnel and enhance defense production capabilities.

