Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project: ANEEJ Engages Stakeholders on Paris Agreement



As part of the Advancing the Paris Climate Agreement and Energy Transition in Nigeria, APTRAN, the Africa Network for Economic and Environmental Justice, ANEEJ organized a one-day inception meeting for key stakeholders in Abuja.



The meeting which is aimed at advancing the implementation of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, is also to engage investors to adopt the call for fossil fuel phase-out with a just energy transition. It is essential aimed at protecting the environment from pollution and over-exploitation.



In his opening remarks, ANEEJ Executive Director, Rev. David Ugolor said the CSOs in the last ten years and more have been engaging multi-national oil companies as the responsibilities to the country, particularly the host communities.

He recalled the AGM held in Lagos where Shell BP and other oil giants were urged to respect the people’s AGM as agreed in Lagos.



One of the expectation at the Meeting is to further discuss the proposed Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project to agree on the role of civil society organizations, CSOs as well as discuss how to advance resolutions from the people’s AGM.



Participants drawn from a wide range of stakeholders from across the country include the National Coordinator of Publish What You Pay, PWYP, other civil society leaders, media and Niger Delta and host communities.

