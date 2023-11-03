Nigeria may boil over Rivers crisis, says Ijaw National Congress

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has waded into the political conflict in Rivers State between ex-governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminilaye Fubara but warned that it could throw the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises.

Wike now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was succeeded by his political godson, Fubara.

While calling on all ljaw sons, daughters and friends to rally their support

and queue behind Governor Fubara because an injustice to one ljaw man is an injustice to over 40 million ljaw people across the world, the INC said “the ljaw nation is watching closely and will act decisively and appropriately at the right time.”

The President of INC, Prof. Benjamin Ogele Okaba, raised the observation in a statement on Tuesday titled, “A clarion call by the INC on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to prevail on the Federal

Capital Territory Minister to discontinue his dastardly act in Rivers State.”

The statement reads, “Following reports of ongoing activities in Rivers State, the ljaw National Congress

wish to state as follows:

“The attention of the ljaw National Congress has been drawn to a grand plot

masterminded by the immediate past governor of River State, now the FCT

Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike to unlawfully impeach the duly elected

Governor of River State, His Excellency, Siminilaye Fubara who is barely five

months in office as Governor of River State.

“The INC considers this development very worrisome and capable of

generating an unwarranted state of insecurity and instability that can throw

the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises.

“From reports gathered, Governor Fubara has done nothing wrong to warrant his removal except for the fact that he has decided not to remain a stooge to the immediate past Governor.

“The INC therefore condemns in its entirety this barbaric, selfish, nepotistic

and unconstitutional act capable of derailing the process of democratic

consolidation in Nigeria.

“Wike should be advised to concentrate on his responsibilities as Minister of

the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and stop interfering and arm swinging the

political machinery in River State to advance his personal and selfish desires.

“The INC is hereby calling on Mr. President and Commander in Chief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call his FCT Minister to order.

“The INC is calling on all ljaw sons, daughters and friends to rally their support to the Governor of River State as an injustice to one ljaw man is an injustice to over forty (40) million ljaw people across the world.

“The ljaw Nation Is Watching Closely and will act decisively and appropriately at the right time.”

