Nigeria will on Thursday join the rest of the world to mark the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

The day, also known as World Culture Day, was set aside by UNESCO to raise awareness every year on the role of culture in ensuring sustainable socio-economic growth and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day also provides a veritable platform to celebrate culture’s manifold forms as well as an opportunity to reflect on how these contribute to dialogue and mutual understanding.

NAN reports that Nigeria, through the Ministry of Information and Culture, is celebrating the day with the theme: “Cultural Diversity in the COVID-19 Era.”

A road walk to sensitise residents of Abuja would hold on Wednesday while the World Culture Day Celebration would take place at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, on Thursday.(NAN)

