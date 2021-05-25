Nigeria marks World Culture Day Thursday

May 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Nigeria will on join the rest the world to mark the World Day Cultural Diversity Dialogue and .

The day, also known as World Culture Day, was set aside by UNESCO to raise awareness every year on the role culture in ensuring sustainable socio-economic growth and .

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day also provides a veritable platform to celebrate culture’s manifold forms  as well as an opportunity to reflect on how these contribute to dialogue and mutual understanding.

NAN reports that Nigeria, through the of Information and Culture, is celebrating the day with the theme: “Cultural Diversity in the -19 Era.”

A road walk to sensitise residents of Abuja would hold on Wednesday while the World Culture Day Celebration would take place at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, on .(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,