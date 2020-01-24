Nigeria-Macao Agreement: Malami counts benefits

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN stated that the Nigeria stands to derive immense benefit as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the instrument of ratification of agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between Nigeria and the Government of the Macao; Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu; Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made available to newsmen on Friday the 24th of January, 2020 in Abuja.

“The objective of the Agreement was to enable the sentenced persons to return to their places of origin for the continuation of their sentences where language or cultural barriers are non-existent, and friends and relatives pay regular visits, which could facilitate and enhance their rehabilitation,” Malami has said.

The Instrument of ratification of the above agreement for the President’s signature was prepared by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as approved and directed by President Muhamamdu Buhari pursuant to the Federal

Executive Council’s memorandum presented in 2018.

According to the statement, ratification of the agreement could enhance the image of the country as responsive to the need of its citizens, guarantee the political and constitutional rights of

Nigerians.

With the agreement, persons in the Correctional Service Centers of both countries who wish to serve their sentences in their home countries would be enabled to do so.

He disclosed that Nigeria signed the Agreement with the Macao special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on 1st June, 2018 pointing out that Article 17(1) of the Agreement provides that each party shall notify the other in writing upon completion of the

required internal procedure.

Malami disclosed that the transfer of sentenced persons under the Agreement was subject to the consent of the transferring and receiving parties and the sentenced person(s).

He added that where in view of age or physical or mental condition either party considered it necessary, the sentenced persons consent may be given by a person entitled to act on his behalf.

Malami reiterated that Article 12 of the agreement had indicated that the cost of the transfer and transportation of a sentenced persons should be borne by the transferring parties until the time of the delivering of the sentenced persons to the jurisdiction of the receiving party.

He stated that the parties would facilitate the transfer of property, assets and equity instrument of a sentenced person that are not confiscated by law.

The Minister added that the parties are also to ensure that the sentenced persons would be aware of his/her property rights and guarantee assets to legal counsel and aid.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari has, on Friday, in given effect to the agreement signed the instrument of ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons

between Nigeria and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.