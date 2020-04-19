Nigeria lost an icon in Kyari’s death – Peterside

The immediate past Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has described the death of the Chief of Staff, State House, Abuja, Mr. Abba Kyari as a big blow to President Muhammadu Buhari and indeed, all those who knew him.

Responding to the demise of the elder statesman and former banking guru, Peterside stated that his demise caused by the dreaded Coronavirus came at a time the nation was putting all resources to tackle the pandemic.

He noted that the late Abba Kyari was a decent gentleman, who acted as a father to all and was always calm no matter the situation.

“I don’t think there is anybody who met Abba Kyari and didn’t have enormous respect for him. He had a calm mien from long years of being in public and private sectors; he was always willing to offer admonitions where necessary. Everybody loved him and he carried on with the functions of his office with simplicity and humility .

“He has been a pillar behind President Muhammadu Buhari administration and always did his best for the progress of the country “

“We will surely miss his fatherly disposition and managerial acumen in the discharge of his responsibilities to the president and Nigeria,” he stated.

He commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Bornu State over the loss of their illustrious son.

While describing Abba Kyari as a “diligent and resourceful administrator ,” Peterside stressed that he had left indelible prints in the sands of time and would forever be remembered by all those he came across in his private, business and public endeavours.