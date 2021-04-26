Nigeria ‘ll conquer all odds, become stronger in Africa – Masari

April 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News



 Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says with determination and perseverance, Nigeria will conquer all odds and become more stronger in Africa.

Masari made the remarks on in Katsina, when he received a delegation from the House of Representatives on sympathy to the state over the fire incident at Katsina Market and House of Assembly.“We believe some of the the country is going through, is of growing up.“Looking at history from various parts of the world, countries have gone through worst situations and have emerged stronger, more united, more determined and purposeful.“I do believe, with determination and perseverance,

we can conquer all odds.“Because we have the ability, the capacity, the , both human and otherwise to deal with the current situation.“And God willing, we will deal with it squarely for the benefit of our country and Africa as a whole,” he said.

Masari said needed to focus on solving the country’s without blaming , adding that the situation requires more unity and collective action.He said that people should stop blaming but face squarely the bedeviling the country.“We have strategic position in Africa in terms of population, and capacity to salvage our nation,” Masari said.The governor urged the National Assembly to provide the needed and support to address the of the country.“

In the House of Representatives, is no any section of the country that is left out, the aggregation of whatever you do, will impact positively on the country,” he noted.Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives,

Mr Ahmed Wase, said that they were in the state to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the recent fire incidents.Wase told the governor that the delegation constituted by the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila to commiserate with the government over the incidents.He prayed to the Almighty Allah to avert future occurrence.(NAN)

