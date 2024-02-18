Nigeria: Liberty TV/Radio Chairman, Ramalan endorses bill on Parliamentary System

The Chairman of Liberty TV/Radio Alhaji (Dr) Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan has endorsed the bill seeking to re-introduce the parliamentary system of government to the country saying the Current expensive Presidential System is ineffective

The Parliamentary Bill was Sponsored by 60 lawmakers, the bill passed the first reading at the house of representatives on Wednesday.

Nigeria currently practices a presidential system of government.

The key distinction between both systems lies in how leaders are chosen: In a presidential system, the citizens directly elect the president, whereas, in a parliamentary system, the legislature appoints a prime minister, with a less defined separation of powers.

In an interview with the Voice of Liberty on Saturday Ramalan described the bill as a “very important Step in the Political and Fiscal Restructuring of Nigeria to meet the Yearnings of 99% percent of Nigerians

He asked Civil Society Organizations and Concerned Nigerians to arrange Town hall debates on the bill and call for for it to pass through Referendum by INEC as Doctrine of Necessity and to supervised by United Nations for the Survival of Nigeria

The National and State Assemblies as as the major beneficiaries of the Expensive Presidential System should not be allowed the process

The Chairman said the current presidential system is “not working” for the country, noting that Nigerians cannot “wait for another 7 years” for a Hanging Law as proposed by the 60 members of House of Representatives

The Parliamentary System in the Six Political Zones and the Autonomy of the Local Governments of the Country if approved in Referendum should commence with immediate effect with the next General Elections in 2027

“I encourage Nigerians to get involved in the debate through Town hall meetings, at the States, Local Government and Wards to carry all Nigerians along

Nigerians at the End may decide to run the parliamentary system with some adaptations or come up with our own homegrown system with a view to bring out the best in a unique Nigerian way,” Ramalan said

“Any evolving system that must be adapted should address the issues we have and be mindful of learning from the experiences of the Swiss, UK and many other well-governed nations that have done the same.

“What matters is that it delivers good governance. It is not expensive to run and that the energies of Nigerians at home and diaspora should come together for the national transformation of our country.

Ramalan has served in various Capacities from 1990 to 2023 as Chairman APC Kaduna State Caucus, Director T/S Independent Campaign Council (Media) Kaduna State Chairman National Republic Convention (NRC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Special Adviser Kaduna Ministry of Information, Kaduna State Chairman United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) from 1990 to 2023

He was also the Pioneer Executive Chairman of Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council and the Board Chairman Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, a position he held until 2007.

Source -Liberty Newspaper