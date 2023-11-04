Saturday, November 4, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNigeria launches probe into crash of private aircraft conveying Minister
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectProject

Nigeria launches probe into crash of private aircraft conveying Minister

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
15

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed the commencement of a probe into the crash landing of an aircraft at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, Friday night.

Reports said that the aircraft was conveying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

Speaking on the crash, James Odaudu, NSIB spokesman told journalists, “Please, be informed that the NSIB has commenced an investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

Reports said the private HS25B aircraft left Abuja at 6:41 p.m. with Adelabu as well as some of his aides on board.
It reportedly crashed at approximately 7:21 p.m., with 10 people on board.

It was further reported that there were no fatalities, but the aircraft sustained significant damage.

It was further revealed that the pilot received clearance to use runway 22, but the plane skidded off the runway.

Previous article
Your days are numbered, DHQ warns terrorists, bandits
Next article
Political interference undermines national security effectiveness, says ex-COAS Buratai
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

NewsDiary is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.