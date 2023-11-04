Nigeria launches probe into crash of private aircraft conveying Minister

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed the commencement of a probe into the crash landing of an aircraft at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, Friday night.

Reports said that the aircraft was conveying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

Speaking on the crash, James Odaudu, NSIB spokesman told journalists, “Please, be informed that the NSIB has commenced an investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

Reports said the private HS25B aircraft left Abuja at 6:41 p.m. with Adelabu as well as some of his aides on board.

It reportedly crashed at approximately 7:21 p.m., with 10 people on board.

It was further reported that there were no fatalities, but the aircraft sustained significant damage.

It was further revealed that the pilot received clearance to use runway 22, but the plane skidded off the runway.

