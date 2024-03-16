Nigeria launches national privacy, digital awareness campaign to safeguard personal data

In a bid to uphold the principles outlined in the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), 2023, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), is set to introduce the pre-inaugural National Privacy and Digital Awareness Campaign on Thursday, March 21 in Lagos.

Spearheaded by the Nigerian Stakeholders for Data Protection Awareness (NSDPA), this initiative aims to educate Nigerian citizens, businesses, and organizations about the crucial importance of safeguarding personal data and privacy in the digital realm.

The primary objective of the campaign is to raise awareness on the significance of data protection and privacy, not only to foster a secure digital environment but also to stimulate job opportunities across Nigeria.

By empowering thousands of Nigerians to contribute their creativity to the campaign, the NSDPA seeks to deepen the value proposition of the National Awareness Campaign while simultaneously addressing critical issues in data protection.

Comprising seasoned professionals from various sectors, the NSDPA is united in its mission to promote strategic awareness regarding data protection and privacy throughout Nigeria.

Recognizing the pivotal role of such awareness in nurturing a robust digital economy, the campaign aims to reach citizens across all six geo-political zones of Nigeria, including:

North West: Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Dutse, Birni Kebbi, Gusau

North East: Maiduguri, Yola, Gombe, Jalingo, Bauchi, Damaturu

North Central: Jos, Makurdi, Lafia, Ilorin, Minna,

South West: Lagos, Ibadan, Ogun, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo

South East: Enugu, Owerri, Abakaliki, Awka, Umuahia

South South: Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo, Yenagoa, Benin, Asaba

The National Privacy and Digital Awareness Campaign, set to utilize extensive media resources, is a collaborative effort between the NSDPA and the NDPC. Its overarching aim is to assist the NDPC in achieving its strategic mandate of fostering a National Culture of Data Protection Awareness, aligning with the provisions outlined in the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

Through this campaign, Nigeria endeavors to create a safer and more secure digital environment while empowering its citizens with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect their personal data.

By Chimezie Godfrey