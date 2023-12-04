Nigeria Launches Long Term Low Emission Development Strategy at COP28

Nigeria has achieved another major milestone in her effort to achieve a net zero carbon economy by 2060 by launching its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy today at COP28 in Dubai.

The event which was graced by dignitaries and delegates from different countries around the world was held at the prestigious African Pavilion in the Blue Zone and was moderated by Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, Director of the Center for Climate Change and Development, AEFUNAI and Dr Eugene Itua, Executive Director of the Natural Eco-Capital, the organization that coordinated the development of the LT-LEDS which was started under the supervision of the Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of the Environment and concluded that under the auspices of the National Council on Climate Change.

The Director General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Dr Salisu Dahiru who was temporarily represented by Ms Halima- Bwa-Bari stated that Nigeria was proud to launch the LT-LEDS, which is guaranteed to support sustainable development and climate resilient economy for Nigeria.

The Hon Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Hon Festus Keyamo (SAN) who represented the Hon Minister for Environment, Hon Balarabe Abbas Lawal said that the LTS was an important milestone in Nigeria’s effort to implement the country’s net-zero pledge made at COP26 in Glasgow.

He said that Nigeria was committed to pursue the transition from a fossil fuel dependent economy to a low carbon future in keeping with the global trend and the Paris Agreement and urged international development partners to support the implementation of the LT-LEDS.

The Global Director of the NDC Partnership Mr. Pablo Vieria said that Nigeria should be very proud of accomplishment. He stated that by developing the LTS, Nigeria is joining a distinguished group of countries that are exhibiting leadership in developing a clear strategy to decarbonize their economies in response to global climate change. He urged the country to take the next step in adopting the LT-LEDS and pledged the NDC Partnership’s cooperation in this regard.

The Head Climate and Nature at the French Development Agency (AFD), Ms Mathide Bord-Laurans congratulated Nigeria on launching the LT-LEDS.

She said that AFD was delighted to have provided support to the Center for Climate Change and Development, Alex Ekwueme Federal University under the Nigeria Deep Decarbonization Project (DDP) which enabled the Center to lead the creation of scenarios and the modelling work that went into the development of the LT-LEDS.

She pledged that the Bank will stand firmly by Nigeria and support investments that are geared towards the implementation of the LT-LEDS.

Mr. Richard Baron, Executive Director of the 2050 Pathways Platform, expressed his joy at having assisted Nigeria in the design of the LT-LEDS and the precursor document, the Long Term Vision (LTV).

He stated that the LT-LEDS was developed in collaboration with a wide spectrum of stakeholders, making it a truly national document of which Nigeria could be proud.

He expressed his delight that the modelling work for the LT-LEDS was done by Nigerian academics at the CCCD-AEFUNAI, led by Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, and praised the collaboration between the Nigeria Deep Decarbonization Project, the 2050 Pathways, the National Council on Climate Change, and Natural Eco-Capital, which resulted in the creation of a high-quality document.

In his closing remarks, the Director General of the NCCC, who had now arrived at the event in person, stated that while the launch of the LT-LEDS was a significant milestone, he would like to see all hands on deck to ensure that the document does not sit on the shelf but that the many projects identified in the documents are translated into practical investment.

He stated that the two important next steps are the creation of an LT-LEDS Implementation Plan and the mobilisation of capital from domestic and internal sources to implement the LT-LEDS.

Miss Chioma Amudi, Desk Officer at the NCCC noted that translating the LT-LEDS into investments would require finance, effective stakeholder engagement, and adequate institutions among other key factors.

Honorable Terseer Ugbor, the Deputy Chairman House Committee of Environment of the Federal House of Representatives pledged the support of the national parliament in implementing the LTS.

