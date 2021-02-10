Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has lauded diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China in the past 50 years, describing the bilateral relations as an invaluable partnership.

Onyeama made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, as both countries celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations.

Nigeria and China formally entered into diplomatic relations on Feb. 10, 1971, a little after a decade of Nigeria’s independence in 1960.